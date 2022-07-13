The Florida Keys reports its first confirmed case of monkeypox

A medical laboratory technician picks up from a fridge a reactive to test suspected monkeypox samples at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. - Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images North America/TNS
MIAMI — The Florida Keys has its first confirmed case of monkeypox, state Health Department officials said Wednesday. Alison Kerr, spokeswoman with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, said “transmission is primarily” happening with “men who have sex with men,” but officials are urging those who clean hotel rooms in the tourism-dependent Florida Keys to use caution. “Even those who have exposure to the fabrics — clothing, bedding — of people who have had the infection, are susceptible to contracting the disease. So, we’re trying to get the word out to those who change linens or b...