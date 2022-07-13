The Florida Keys reports its first confirmed case of monkeypox

He said that the burden is on the Department of Justice. "We will share that information" at any point deemed relevant. "Our task is to get to the facts... and that's what we're trying to do."

Thompson went on to explain that it's the DOJ's job to decide whether they intend to go after former President Donald Trump.

"It's their process," he said. "And whatever it is, it is the Department of Justices responsibility."

The next public hearing of the House Select Committee is next Thursday and will be in prime-time. However, Thompson said that currently is the plan to have Thursday be the final hearing, but that things can change based on the information that they continue to gather.

"The expectation is that when we complete the hearing next week, beyond the hearing, to release the report," he said. "But it could be — that's not in stone but that's the plan right now."

When Raw Story asked what he looks most forward to after the Jan. 6 committee hearings are finished, Thompson, who's known to have a sense of humor, quipped, "not being hassled by journalists."