The force searching for fugitive Danelo Cavalcante reached its highest point Friday, after latest sightings
George Bivens talks Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, about the map of the area where investigators are searching for Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County. - Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The search for escaped Chester County inmate Danelo Cavalcante grew significantly on its ninth day Friday, as Pennsylvania State Police officials boosted the force searching for him to its largest size since he fled from custody on Aug. 31. Close to 400 officers from local, state, and federal agencies were focusing on a roughly 8-square-mile stretch of woods near Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, according to State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens. Cavalcante was last seen in the vicinity of the gardens around noon Thursday, and a trail camera on Longwood’s property recorded him ...