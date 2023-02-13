HBO's 'The Last of Us' reflects our waning trust in government: critic

A hit series released last month on HBO reveals how our anxieties about government have morphed from a fear of its unbridled power to “something even worse.”

That’s the view of Joanna Weiss, editor of Northeastern University’s Experience magazine. She reviewed “The Last of Us” for Politico Magazine and concluded that the new series – based on a hit 2013 video game – presents a window into the changing period we live in.

“If dystopias are products of the stresses and fears of their time, “The Last of Us” shows how our anxieties about government have changed,” Weiss writes.



“In the 1990s, The Handmaid’s Tale spun up a chillingly efficient theocracy built around control of women’s bodies. In the early 2000s, The Hunger Games envisioned a decadent regime that suppressed dissent by forcing teenagers to fight to the death.”

But not so with HBO’s newest offering, she writes.

“In The Last of Us, no government agency is up to the task of finding a mushroom vaccine. The quest for a cure is left to a traumatized everyman and a 14-year-old girl, crossing an America that has descended into anarchy.

“In other words, we’re scared of something different now: not evil technocrats and calculating despots, but amorphous problems like climate change and disease. Our sense of government’s competence has shrunk, too, maybe due to real-life examples of government’s failure to protect, in the U.S. and abroad — the grim surprise of 9/11, the botched response to Hurricane Katrina and outbreaks of SARS and MERS.

“For years, polling data has shown a steady decline in faith that government can solve intractable problems . It stands to reason that we’d connect with stories that question the state’s ability to marshal a consolidated plan of action, let alone protect us from the apocalypse.”

You can read the rest of Weiss' review here.

