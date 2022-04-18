The latest update on Ukraine and Russia

(Reuters) - Russia gave holdout Ukrainian soldiers an ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the southeastern port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces nearly completely controlled. FIGHTING * Russian armed forces destroyed an ammunition factory near Kyiv, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. * A missile attack in the early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Kyiv, Brovavy mayor Igor Sapozhko said. * Russia said on Saturday its troops had cleared most of Mariupol with only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters left in the giant Azov...