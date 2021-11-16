The longest lunar eclipse in centuries will happen this week, NASA says. What to know
Various views of the Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse on January 20, 2019, in Burbank, CA, United States. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/TNS

You can see the longest partial lunar eclipse in hundreds of years this week. The “nearly total” lunar eclipse is expected overnight Thursday, Nov. 18, to Friday, Nov. 19, NASA said. “The Moon will be so close to opposite the Sun on Nov 19 that it will pass through the southern part of the shadow of the Earth for a nearly total lunar eclipse,” NASA said on its website. The eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest in centuries, Space.com reported. Only a small sliver of the moon will be visible during the eclipse. About 97% of the moon will disappear into Eart...