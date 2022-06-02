‘The party has its own leadership’: Kansas Gov. Kelly distances from state Democratic Party amid toxic workplace claims

Laura Kelly distanced herself from her party when asked about allegations the executive director fostered a toxic work environment. - Katie Bernard/Kansas City Star/Katie Bernard
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly refused to discuss allegations of a toxic work environment at the Kansas Democratic Party Thursday, a week after claims of bullying from former staffers became public. Last week The Star reported that the state party had hired a Kansas City law firm to conduct an internal investigation into allegations against Ben Meers, the party’s executive director. Former employees told The Star they faced serious mental health ramifications as a result of what they described as erratic and verbally abusive treatment. Two of those employees were told in an email from ...