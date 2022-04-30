The Phoenix Ghost, a secretive 'suicide drone' developed in California, is headed to Ukraine

In this aerial image, a man places a boot to take a photo of a destroyed Russian military tank on April 21, 2022 in Dmytrivka, Ukraine. - Alexey Furman/Getty Images North America/TNS
SAN DIEGO — The Ukrainian military will soon begin tracking and attacking Russian forces with a secret new "suicide drone" produced by Aevex Aerospace, a little-known Solana Beach, California, company that has considerable experience with unmanned aerial systems. The Biden administration is sending 121 of the company's Phoenix Ghost drones to Ukraine, where they will are expected to get heavy use in the eastern part of the country. Russian forces have regrouped there and are somewhat exposed in flat, open territory similar to California's Central Valley. Defense analysts say it appears the Pho...