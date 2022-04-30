The Phoenix Ghost, a secretive 'suicide drone' developed in California, is headed to Ukraine

Attorneys handling the case now contend they can prove Taylor Greene lied while being questioned.

According to the Guardian's Martin Pengelly, Attorneys for Free Speech for People alleged in their Friday brief that the GOP lawmaker was being dishonest when answering questions.

The attorneys' contention rests on texts released this week that undercut her answers from just days before.

According to Pengelly, "In the text message released this week, Greene told Meadows on 17 January 2021, 11 days after the riot and three days before Biden’s inauguration: “In our private chat with only Members several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call Marshall [sic] law. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next.”

In their brief, the lawyers contended: “Greene’s testimony at the hearing that she could not remember discussing martial law with anyone was already dubious," before adding, "This text with President Trump’s chief of staff makes her testimony even more incredible because it seems like the kind of message with the kind of recipient that a reasonable person testifying truthfully would remember.”

Attorney James Bopp Jr., who is representing the Georgia lawmaker has since fired back, issuing a statement that asserts: "The text very clearly said she doesn’t know about those things. It couldn’t be clearer. Tt’s just another outrageous fabrication that we have been seeing from the other side throughout this case, because they don’t have the law on their side.”

