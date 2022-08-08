The pound, gilts and renewables: the winners and losers under Britain's future PM

According to the report, "Kilimnik then passed the data on to Russian spies, according to the US Treasury Department, which has characterized the data as 'sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy.'"

In the interview, Manafort excused his actions stating he wasn't looking for help getting Trump elected and did it purely to make money, with Business Insider reporting, "Manafort told Insider that he directed his deputy, Rick Gates, to feed Kilimnik polling data via email to 'keep Konstantin informed.' The goal was to use his access to Trump to drum up business for himself.

READ MORE: New toilet photos back up bombshell claims about Trump flushing documents

"The data that I shared with him was a combination of public information and stuff for the spring that was — it was old," the former Trump, advisor explained.

The report adds, "Manafort said he had no reason to think Kilimnik was spying for Russia and pointed out that Kilimnik had been vetted and cleared by Yanukovych's staff, stating, "None of us believed KK worked for Russian intelligence."

You can read more here -- subscription required