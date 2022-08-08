The pound, gilts and renewables: the winners and losers under Britain's future PM

LONDON (Reuters) - The race to be the next leader of Britain's ruling-Conservative Party and the country's prime minister is into its final leg, with the September outcome likely to shape the fortunes of sterling, gilts and UK stocks in coming months. The contest between foreign minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson hascentred on clear policy dividing lines. Sunak has vowed to control inflation and accused his rival of pushing for unfunded tax cuts that only fuel price pressures. Truss has said her priority is to kickstart growth and the tax cuts s...