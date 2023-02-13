The surprising truth about Rihanna’s Super Bowl show, and it’s not about her baby bump
Rihanna performs at the halftime show in Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. - Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

It was certainly an epic night in the career of Rihanna. The 34-year-old singer and fashionista probably played to her biggest audience ever by performing for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, and she generated further buzz by revealing she’s pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky, with a baby bump visible beneath her dramatic all-red ensemble. But for all the extravaganza, Rihanna won’t be paid a cent, according to Esquire and the Daily Mail. It’s customary for Super Bowl halftime stars to perform for free. Per NFL policy, the league covers all costs related to the production of the ...