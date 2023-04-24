'The tougher they were the better': Trump reminisces about 'genocidal maniac' leaders

Former President Donald Trump has no problem discussing his "personal relationships" with autocratic leaders of the world.

Last week, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean Premier Kim Jong Un, the former president said, "Top of the line. Top line. They're all top of the line."

The 2024 hopeful called Xi "a brilliant man," and described both Un and Putin as "very smart."

Trump's public admiration for the dictators continued this week during a Sunday night interview with Fox News host Mark Levin.

@Acyn shared a clip of Trump's Life, Liberty & Levin interview via Twitter, writing, "You have really fascinating letters in here from Putin, from XI, from Un in North Korea. What I notice is a common thread. You had a personal relationship with every one of these leaders whether they're genocidal maniacs…"

Levin proceeded to ask the former president how he would define his foreign policy.

Ignoring Levin's question, but responding to the host's comment about his "personal relationship" with the world leaders, the former president said, "It was a weird situation — the tougher they were, the better I got along with them. And that's probably a good thing, because it was the tough ones that had the big, powerful countries — the ones who could beat destruction."

