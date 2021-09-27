The View co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin return after false positive COVID results

Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

"And that was after holding me up for 30 minutes causing me to miss my bus ride home," he added.

Speaking to Business Insider, a Google spokesperson said the company is taking Onuoha's claims "very seriously" and has contacted him about the incident.

"We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help," the spokesperson said. "After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue."

"More broadly, one step we've taken recently to decrease badging incidents is to make clear that employees should leave investigating these kinds of access concerns to our security team," the statement continued. "Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace and that we create a stronger sense of belonging for all employees."