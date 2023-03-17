The View calls out 'reverse psychology' Trump lawyer is using to block possible indictment
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out the "reverse psychology" that Donald Trump's lawyer was trying to use to stave off an indictment.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina has been making the rounds on TV news programs to offer up defenses in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case, but Griffin highlighted the implicit threat behind one argument he has been making against the possible indictment of the former president.

"This Joe Tacopina, who looks like a Trump attorney to a T -- central casting," Griffin said. "One of his attorneys just got hit with a $900,000 fine. I don't know why people still represent him."

"He's making this odd point, he did it to George Stephanopoulos, he did it with Ari Melber," she added. "He basically said, if you indict him it's going to embolden his base. He does hit on something true, with the hard-core Trump base, it feeds into this notion it's a witch-hunt."

Watch video below or at this link.

03 17 2023 11 07 24 youtu.be

SmartNews