Their boat ran out of gas in the Florida Keys. Cops say they were smuggling migrants

Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
A boat ran out of fuel off the Middle Keys city of Marathon last Friday. The vessel had 25 people on board, and two of them were arrested this week on human smuggling charges. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that after the boat stalled in the water, deputies recognized it as “a suspected migrant smuggling vessel” from “previous interactions.” After an investigation that included several federal agencies and the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office Wednesday arrested 33-year-old Oreste Carvajal Gonzalez, from Miami-Dade County, and 19-year-...