Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes demands new trial after key prosecution witness allegedly showed up at her home
Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, convicted of fraud in January, on Tuesday demanded a new trial, saying a key prosecution witness showed up at her home disheveled and apparently remorseful over his testimony against her. Former Theranos laboratory director Dr. Adam Rosendorff had testified that Holmes’ now-defunct Palo Alto blood-testing startup “valued PR and fundraising over patient care,” and that he felt “obligated from a moral and ethical perspective to alert the public” about the company’s inaccurate test results. In response, a lawyer for Holmes told jurors during the four-month trial...