Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (R) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin at the international Moscow Urban Forum 2018. -/KREMLIN/dpa
Russia's ruling United Russia party made significant gains in elections over the weekend that observers described as neither free nor fair, with the results seen as a clear backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the eyes of the Kremlin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, United Russia's showing in the local and regional elections at the weekend in both Russia and four Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Moscow were a clear vote of confidence in Putin ahead of the presidential elections next March. Putin has not officially been nominated as a candidate, Peskov said, "b...