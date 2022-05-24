There’s a large racial disparity in federal gun prosecutions in Missouri, data shows
Darrell Hargraves was recently released after completing a prison sentence for unlawfully possessing a firearm. - Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Darrell Hargraves grew up around gun violence in Kansas City – his best friend was killed when he was 20 – and he went on to serve several stints in prison. But when the 48-year old was released after an 11-year sentence for a robbery, he was determined to turn things around. He began a remodeling business in 2009, revitalizing homes on the city’s East Side. The business was doing well and after nearly a decade, he seemed to be on the right track. But in March 2018, he was arrested while working on a house near Indiana Avenue. As a convicted felon, Hargraves was not allowed ...