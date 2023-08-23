'There's a line': Ex-Trump lawyer shuts down John Eastman's defense in elections case

Trump legal strategist John Eastman's argument that we was merely zealously advocating for his client doesn't hold water, according to someone else who did legal work for the former president.

Eastman said recently that the Georgia indictment in which he is named as an alleged co-conspirator "targets attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients, something that attorneys are ethically bound to provide." Former Trump White House attorney Jim Schultz appeared on CNN Primetime on Tuesday night, where he was asked about Eastman's argument.

"Do you buy that as a legal defense?" the host asked.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Schultz responded, "There is a line between zealous advocacy and being involved in criminal activity and furthering that criminal activity. And that is something that John Eastman is going to have to deal with when he goes -- when he's trying to push forward with his legal theory, and trying to push forward that attorney-client privilege is attached and -- he is acting as his attorney."

He added:

"There are a lot of facts that are going to get the other way on that. And he's going to have an uphill battle with that argument."

Watch below or click the link here.