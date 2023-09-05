These dog poop scoopers rake in big bucks

Emily LaBeaume, co-owner of Big Business Scoopers, a pet waste removal service in Pitman, takes a selfie with golden retriever Fendi in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
Fendi, the 3-year-old golden retriever who can't get enough cuddles, stared at the expanse of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, lawn where she does her business. There in the grass, which she's been using as her personal privy, walked an intruder — Emily LaBeaume, a professional poop scooper and co-owner of Big Business Scoopers of Pitman. Using a rake and a bucket with a long handle, LaBeaume was picking up what Fendi had been putting down. Is Fendi offended that the territory she'd marked is being cleared out? Or does a dog named after an Italian luxury fashion house believe that writing checks to a...