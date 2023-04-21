Third suspect arrested for online threats against Florida sheriff who spoke out against anti-Semites

A Florida sheriff who's made a point to battle antisemitic extremism in his county announced the arrest this Thursday of a third person for threatening him online, The Daily Beast reported.

Cristhian Zapata, 23, who reportedly lives with his mother (like the two other arrestees), allegedly addressed Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood with a message posted on 4Chan that read, “I WILL KILL CHITWOOD, MARK MY WORDS” on April 7.

“Zapata’s sister told Ansonia police detectives her brother was always on his computer, often participating in extremist chat rooms and ‘talking to unknown people about conspiracy theories and white supremacist ideology,’” the sheriff’s office said.

“The sister also indicated her brother was fascinated with Adolf Hitler.”

When police went to arrest Zapata, he identified himself as a "nationalist" and said the First Amendment gave him a right to make the post.

Richard Golden of New Jersey and Tyler Meyer of San Diego, were previously arrested on charges of making threats on 4Chan.

Chitwood became the target of extremist groups after he spoke out a against a group that was spreading antisemitic material in the area.