‘This is all about controlling women’: Greg Abbott slammed over tweet promoting new near-total abortion ban

At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday Texas became the first state since the Supreme Court ruled in 1973's Roe v. Wade that women have a constitutional right to abortion, to effectively take that right away. Wednesday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott, who earlier had celebrated his signing that ban into law with an event in his office, once again celebrated, by posting a tweet declaring that "Texas will always defend the right to life."
Critics immediately explained why that's false, while others vented their anger and desperation.
“Texas will always defend the right to life" — unless your life is being threatened by gun violence, COVID-19, or the inability to exercise your constitutional right to an abortion. https://t.co/vOU7JY1Jj3
— Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) September 1, 2021
Yep. It's called Y'all Queda here in TX
— Ty Wooley (@TyWooley) September 1, 2021
Well, Mr. Governor, if you were really pro-life, you would not have banned mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/HnsDl6iCov
— Augusto Carballido (@AstroAugusto) September 1, 2021
I like how y'all are like "Gun laws won't stop people from getting guns." but don't have the same energy for abortion laws. Like, it's not gonna stop people from getting abortions, it's just going to stop them from getting abortions safely and legally.
— Feral Biohazard (@Hkjllhl) September 1, 2021
it's pro-life till it comes to covid deaths right texas 🤠🤠 https://t.co/mYiLfJnHjt
— mace (@guccitricks_) September 1, 2021
It's always “my body my choice" when it comes to vaccines and masks, but god forbid women have freedom to choose 🙄 This is not pro life, this is all about controlling women. Absolutely disgusting.
— ✞metal☠chick✞ (@CheyenneSojka96) September 1, 2021
Just wait until they're born into the state with the highest uninsured rate in the US, an abysmal maternal mortality rate (esp. for Black women) & forced to go to schools unmasked during a pandemic. Then they'll see how precious their life is to Abbott & crew.
— Democat Jorge😼 (@DemocatJorge) September 1, 2021
At the same time he signs this he's fighting to stop the expansion of Medicaid in TX. He won't allow mask mandates in schools. He won't allow vaccine requirements. This is what I mean about it not being about protecting life @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/ai6Gk8ubEN
— ✨Dianne The History Teacher✨ (@TxBuckeyeBabe) September 1, 2021
No- you're not pro-life. You're pro uterus control- if you were pro life you would support vaccines and masks in schools. You don't mind if those kids are sick or die.
— Melanie (@melsmalltx1) September 1, 2021
When you definitely “respect life." pic.twitter.com/4X54HBvPwb
— Piss Pissedofferson (@OrganizingPow3r) September 1, 2021
Fuck you. Children are dying because of your refusal to put lives first. My youngest sister, 7, got Covid because of your laws. You do not care about children. You do no care about lives. No one is fooled by you and WE WILL VOTE YOU OUT. https://t.co/BfeV8y8Ixh
— Amani | Black photographer based in Dallas, Texas (@queen_incendi) September 1, 2021
It's almost as if the GOP is more concerned with protecting a deadly virus's reproductive rights than a woman's reproductive rights... https://t.co/Bj1poHlH77
— Cole Haddon (@colehaddon) September 1, 2021
We also need universal health care, education and living wages. You bring life into this world and provide them the best chances of succeeding then.
— yoda vicious (@silverline274) September 1, 2021
This makes me so angry https://t.co/mA6ex5pjRg
— Spartan01623 (@ArduinoMakes) September 1, 2021
Telling a woman what she can and cannot do with her body is government overreach AND an attack on women's rights. Furthermore, making a woman who is impregnated through rape or incest have the baby against her own will is tyranny.
— DaveMonroe (@DMonroeIII) September 1, 2021
Unscientific, misogynistic, controlling nonsense, parading as saintly virtue. We see you.
— Champy Rules (@ChampyRules) September 1, 2021
Sanctimonious bullshit. https://t.co/DsBDBFQqpS
— Matthew Brignall, ND (@drbrignall) September 1, 2021