‘This is all about controlling women’: Greg Abbott slammed over tweet promoting new near-total abortion ban
www.rawstory.com

At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday Texas became the first state since the Supreme Court ruled in 1973's Roe v. Wade that women have a constitutional right to abortion, to effectively take that right away. Wednesday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott, who earlier had celebrated his signing that ban into law with an event in his office, once again celebrated, by posting a tweet declaring that "Texas will always defend the right to life."

Critics immediately explained why that's false, while others vented their anger and desperation.