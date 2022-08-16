‘This is the front lines,’ Bahamas Prime Minister says as he opens climate change summit
Aliana Alexis of Haiti stands on the concrete slab of what is left of her home after destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called“ The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. - AL DIAZ/Miami Herald/TNS

Almost three years to the day after powerful Category 5 Hurricane Dorian ripped though the northwestern Bahamas, leaving billions of dollars in damage, the island nation welcomed Tuesday delegates from 17 Caribbean countries and international financing institutions to a two-day high-level summit to address the climate crisis. The historic meeting, hosted by the Bahamas at a resort in Nassau, comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Conference, more commonly referred to as COP 27, in November in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The goal, said Prime Minister Philip Davis, who lauded the recent passage o...