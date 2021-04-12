'This is their blood': Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump fights for George Floyd's family

By Makini Brice (Reuters) -As the world follows the often-emotional testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, members of Floyd's family watch a live feed in a separate room in the courthouse. Frequently by their side is civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who heads the family's legal team. Floyd and his brothers often slept in the same bed as children, with Floyd playing the role of protector, Crump says. "For us, it's a case. It's a cause. It's a hashtag," Crump told Reuters. "For them ... it's their family. This is their...
Questions raised after OAN personality raises $150,000 for Trump ballot audit in Arizona
April 12, 2021
According to a report from 12News/NBC, questions are being raised about $150,000 reportedly raised by a One America News personality that is supposed to go toward an audit of ballots in Arizona despite the fact that the audit is already funded.
That audit, approved by Arizona Republicans, is being undertaken in an effort to prove -- in part -- that Donald Trump lost his re-election bid due to voter fraud -- a cause that OAN host Christina Bobb has pushed on her show.
<p>According to a tweet posted by Bobb (which can be seen below): "Our goal is to fund $150,000 to cover the expenses of the audit, which will ensure its complete scope of work. We don't want any portion of the audit cut out. We're $10k away from our goal. Hope to have a "mission complete" message for you by the weekend! " followed by "Mission accomplished!! Thank you, Patriots! We've met our goal. Anything extra we receive will be added and we can donate more than planned."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9284e022832b96fa3e04fd4ba45d9aba" id="e8f85"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380710253696856066"><div style="margin:1em 0">Mission accomplished!! Thank you, Patriots! We’ve met our goal. Anything extra we receive will be added and we c… https://t.co/wIz7GBEFUA</div> — Christina Bobb (@Christina Bobb)<a href="https://twitter.com/christina_bobb/statuses/1380710253696856066">1618021951.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p>That audit is being conducted by <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/trump-big-lie-2651348139/" target="_blank">Florida-based Cyber Ninjas</a>, with News 12 reporting the owner "has also promoted false conspiracy theories about the election."</p><p>According to Ken Bennett, the former Republican secretary of state who is the Senate's audit spokesman, the existing funding may not be enough to cover the costs, saying, "We're probably going to have a mechanism for people to donate to help defray those costs. Maybe it won't end up costing the Senate one dime, but it won't be more than 150."</p><p>At issue is the fact that the audit is being already being funded with $150,000 in taxpayer dollars and Republican Governor Doug Ducey has a "signed a bill that <a href="https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2021/04/09/arizona-gov-doug-ducey-signs-bill-bar-private-funding-elections/7165585002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">bans the use of private funding for elections.</a>"</p><p>Add to that, questions are being raised about where the OAN host's donation money came from.</p><p>"There are many, many red flags about what is happening that would potentially result in a finding that the use of private funding is improper," explained Roopali Desai, an election law attorney from Phoenix.</p><p>"Are they making sure that the money that they're raising for this audit isn't being paid for by Russian operatives or some other country that is interested in finding fraud in our elections and undermining the public trust? It smells bad. It looks bad. There are no safeguards in place."</p><p>You can<a href="https://www.12news.com/article/news/politics/sunday-square-off/promoter-of-false-election-fraud-claims-is-raising-money-for-arizona-senate-gops-election-audit-is-that-even-legal/75-a00e4e89-20d8-4588-b91d-50a32abbe9e8" target="_blank"> read more here</a>.</p>
Biden walks tightrope with bipartisan talks on $2 trillion infrastructure bill
April 12, 2021
President Joe Biden holds a rare meeting Monday with opposition Republican lawmakers, as well as Democratic allies, to push his more than $2 trillion infrastructure bill -- a daring bid to rebuild the United States and cement his place in history.
The White House meeting between Biden and eight members of Congress is being stage managed to show that the new president has made good on his promise to end the divisiveness that turned Washington into a permanent dog fight under Donald Trump.
<p>Four senators and four members of the House of Representatives were invited -- half of them from each party.</p><p>Biden so far has zero support from Republican lawmakers for his giant spending plan, which would pour money into everything from reconstructing the ragged highway system to bringing broadband internet to farming communities.</p><p>To pay for this, Biden is proposing a jump in the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent.</p><p>What a senior Biden administration official called "a bold once-in-a-generation investment in America" is a must win for a president who has surprised many with his appetite for going big.</p><p>Consciously modeling himself on Franklin Roosevelt, or FDR, and his 1930s New Deal program to lift the United States out of the Depression, Biden wants to transform post-Covid America.</p><p>Rather than a traditional infrastructure package focusing on the obvious targets like roads and bridges, Biden wants funds to flood into green technology, schools and every other aspect of the wider economy in a bid to "own the future."</p><p>"America's no longer the leader of the world because we're not investing," Biden said last week.</p><p>Polls show broad support from voters for the idea, even if members of Congress are opposed. </p><p>Republicans, stung at the way the Democrats forced a $1.9 trillion economic relief bill through Congress in March, say the corporate tax increase will hammer US competitiveness.</p><p>Biden said he is "wide open" to negotiating on all aspects, including the extent of the tax hike.</p><p>However, the White House insists there can be no fundamental reduction in the make-up of the package, rejecting Republican complaints that it contains too many leftist pet projects, as opposed to real infrastructure goals.</p><p>"We will not be open to doing nothing. Inaction is simply not an option," Biden said.</p><p>The White House warns that if Republicans don't come aboard, the Democrats will try to pass the mega-bill alone, using a special budget process that allows them to get around the fact that they have only the thinnest of majorities in Congress.</p><p>Even this, however, is uncertain. The Democrats would need every one of their senators to hold firm and already at least one -- Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- says he opposes the 28 percent tax rate.</p>
California city fences off restaurant that has racked up $50,000 in fines for flouting COVID orders: report
April 12, 2021
According to NBC Los Angeles, a California eatery has had a chain link fence installed around it by the city of Burbank after flouting COVID-19 public health orders to the tune of $50,000 in fines.
The fencing was put up around Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill on Saturday after the restaurant racked up nearly $50,000 in fines for violating public health orders.
<p>"Lucas Lepejian, the 20-year-old son of the restaurant's owner, was taken into custody about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday after Burbank police said he was seen removing sandbags placed in front of the building to keep anyone from entering. He was cited and released a few hours later; it was his third arrest in six days," noted the report. </p><p>Baret Lepejian, the owner, has said he will refuse to comply with the orders, <a href="https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-04-10/burbank-erects-fence-around-restaurant-that-has-repeatedly-defied-health-orders-during-covid-19-pandemic" target="_blank">telling the</a> <em><a href="https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-04-10/burbank-erects-fence-around-restaurant-that-has-repeatedly-defied-health-orders-during-covid-19-pandemic">Los Angeles Times</a></em>, "Show me one shred of evidence how I am endangering the public."</p><p>As COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed over the last year, a number of businesses have tried ignoring them, including the <a href="https://www.westword.com/news/covid-19-shooters-grill-in-rifle-shutdown-after-reopening-update-11712797" target="_blank">gun-filled restaurant</a> owned by QAnon-curious Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). A cottage industry has sprung up around COVID-19 defiance, with one <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/rick-martin-constitutional-lawyer/" target="_blank">fake lawyer</a> claiming to have gotten judges enforcing the orders thrown in jail on behalf of "clients" who oppose the rules.</p>
