The World Economic Forum has released a new video warning of the cataclysmic consequences that anthropomorphic climate change will trigger over the next century if humanity's addiction to fossil fuels is not severed.

The two-minute spot navigates the extensive impacts that unchecked global warming will have on various regions of the planet through the coming decades as well as how drastically terrestrial life will be affected.

Watch below:

Your browser does not support the video tag. 'This is what the world will look like over the next 100 years, if we do nothing': Dreary predictions for climate crisis| RawStory.TV 'This is what the world will look like over the next 100 years, if we do nothing'

The sobering forecasts, while not exhaustive, have been extrapolated from cited accredited research.

A report by the advocacy group Stop Funding Heat found that climate misinformation gets viewed up to 1.36 million times every day on Facebook alone, though it’s been found on all social platforms. Fossil fuel companies, other major polluters, and their allies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to spread climate misinformation on social media.

One 2021 analysis found that 16 of the world's biggest polluters were responsible for placing more than 1,700 of these ads on Facebook in 2021, generating roughly 150 million impressions.

Climate propaganda can also provide false comfort to those struggling with the enormity of the threat so it’s understandable that people would want to bury their head in the sand as a coping mechanism.

We have to keep in mind that the climate crisis and weather are not necessarily the same - cold snaps and winter seasons are still happening in places all over the world. However, it is the rise in the average global temperature that is driving extreme and devastating climate impacts such as flooding, biodiversity loss, soil degradation, and more.

Since the 1980s, each decade has been hotter than the last. The warmest seven years have all been since 2015, with 2016, 2019 and 2020 in the top three, according to the Met Office.

Scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change argue that, alongside the need for tech applications to reduce emissions, we should be harnessing the carbon sequestering powers of the planet itself. Nature-based solutions, such as efforts like reforestation and ecosystem restoration — pay for themselves with a triple dividend, as they sequester carbon, boost biodiversity, and aid in human well-being.

Nature-based solutions are estimated to have the potential to lift a billion people out of poverty, create 80 million jobs, add an additional $2.3 trillion of growth to the global economy, and also prevent $3.7 trillion of climate change damages.

Now it’s up to investors to acknowledge this potential and direct the funds where they’re needed.

A new opinion piece published in respected scientific journal, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, has called for more research into how climate change might – just possibly – precipitate a civilization collapse.

The researchers say that the idea needs to be taken seriously, so that it’s not just film-makers dealing with the idea of eco-apocalypse but scientists too.

The researchers point towards several scenarios, such as climate change causing collapse of some urban areas, while others suffer food and water scarcity – or global collapse where urban areas around the world are abandoned, nations are no more, and global population falls.

The researchers say that the direct effects of climate change – such as drought, flooding, and extreme heat – are only one risk.