This Kansas city hit the highest temperature across the United States on Saturday
Photo by Mary Hammel on Unsplash

Record high temperatures scorched across Kansas on Saturday, but Manhattan (a city in Kansas) saw the highest temperature across the United States. Preliminary data from The National Weather Service in Wichita says Manhattan hit 115 degrees on Saturday. In Wichita, a heat record was reached on Saturday. At 2:30 p.m., the temperature at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport hit 110 degrees, breaking the previous Aug. 19 record of 105 degrees set in 2011. The NWS in Wichita said Saturday afternoon that the last time the airport hit that temperature was July 30, 2012. Records date back to...