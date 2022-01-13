This Northern California mayor wants to give everyone a right to housing

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks during an interview at City Hall in Sacramento, California, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. - Anda Chu/The Mercury News/TNS
As swelling homeless encampments continue to overwhelm California, one big city mayor has a bold idea: A legal mandate that would force governments to house each and every one of their residents. Mayor Darrell Steinberg is pushing a “right to housing” ordinance in Sacramento that he hopes will spark similar measures throughout California. The first-of-its-kind proposal would require Sacramento, which has committed to spending $100 million on homelessness over the next two years, to offer every homeless resident a housing placement. Alternatively, since affordable housing is so hard to come by,...