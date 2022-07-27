Kinzinger says J6 committee will secure Ginni Thomas' testimony: We won't treat her differently 'because of her last name'

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a key member of the House Select Committee on January 6, said that his committee still plans to investigate Ginni Thomas, the far-right activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Ginni Thomas has been implicated heavily in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including calling up state lawmakers in Arizona to try to throw out the results.

"Your vice chair of the committee, Liz Cheney, told me on Sunday the committee is prepared to consider subpoenaing Ginni Thomas ... if she does not appear before the committee voluntarily," said anchor Jake Tapper. "When would that decision be made?"

"So that's — so the lawyers are really good at kind of knowing when they're in legitimate negotiations, which is all standard, or when they're being stalled," said Kinzinger. "And typically what we have seen is they'll come to us and say, they're just stalling right now. that's when we issue a subpoena. I think when we get to that threshold, we will."

She will not receive special treatment because of her family connections, Kinzinger also stressed.

"We're not treating her differently because of her last name," said Kinzinger. "We have discovered more and more involvement, some of which has been reported openly about her involvement with Eastman or trying to convince state electors. We want to talk to her. She said through the media that she's eager to talk to us. Hopefully we can get there. If not, we'll do what we need to do to make sure we can."

