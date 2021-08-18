Capitol rioting cop who bought 37 guns on pretrial release faces additional charges: report

On Wednesday, WUSA9 reported that a former Virginia police officer accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riot is expected to face additional charges for stockpiling guns in defiance of a judge's order.

"During a status hearing Tuesday, a federal prosecutor said the Justice Department expects to file additional charges against Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount officer who was indicted with another officer, Jacob Fracker, on five counts in January in connection with the breach of the Capitol building," reported Jordan Fischer, Eric Flack, and Stephanie Wilson.

"Robertson, who had been on pretrial release at his home in Virginia, was ordered back into custody in July after the DOJ submitted evidence he had purchased 37 firearms and had them shipped to a nearby gun shop," continued the Investigators interviewed the gun store owner, who said Robertson had visited the shop to handle several of the guns. They also obtained records of a Venmo transaction in which, they said, Robertson appeared to attempt to hide his purchase of a firearm by labeling the payment as being for 'wedding photos.'"

When authorities discovered his guns, Robertson initially attempted to claim that they were "antiques" and that a partially assembled pipe bomb in a box labeled "Booby Trap" was just "a prop for training." Prosecutors did not accept these explanations.

Robertson, one of over 600 people charged from January 6 so far, has been unrepentant about his involvement in the attack on the Capitol, writing of his actions on an online message board, "I have learned very well that if you dip your toe into the Rubicon ... cross it. Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles."