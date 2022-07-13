Thousands evacuated in France due to spreading forest fires
Firefighters drive a fire truck on their way to control a forest fire spread in the communes of Landiras and Guillos, southwestern France. A fire in progress since Tuesday afternoon has burned 600 hectares of pine forest near Landiras (Gironde), some 40 km south of Bordeaux, leading to the evacuation of 150 people, the prefecture said. Thibaud Moritz/AFP/dpa
Emergency services on the French Atlantic coast had to bring thousands of people to safety due to spreading forest fires.

On Wednesday morning, five campsites near Teste-de-Buch, south of the city of Bordeaux were evacuated as a precaution. Some 6,000 people were moved to other locations, according to the Gironde prefecture.

Near the small south-western town of Landiras, where wildfires are also raging, five hamlets and a village were evacuated, with 500 people taken to safety.

More than 1,200 hectares of land have been destroyed by the fires, which have broken out against a background of persistent drought and high temperatures.

On Wednesday, temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius are expected in the area and a high heatwave warning level has been declared.

According to the prefecture, more than 600 firefighters were battling the flames. Emergency forces from other parts of the country were also expected to help.