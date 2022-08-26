Thousands of British postal workers walk out over pay

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 115,000 workers at Britain's Royal Mail began the first of four days of strike action on Friday in a pay dispute which the postal group said was likely to cause significant disruption for customers. It is the latest in a spate of labour stoppages to hit Britain as workers demand higher wages in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills soaring and inflation projected to exceed 13% later this year. "We are going to fight very hard here to get the pay rise our members deserve," Communication Workers Union General Secretary Dave Ward told Sky News. Royal ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'The lawyering was so bad!' CNN's Elie Honig dumps on Trump attorneys' work in Mar-a-Lago docs case
August 26, 2022
CNN's Elie Honig absolutely shredded former President Donald Trump's legal team on Friday when discussing their stumbles in trying to defend their client in court.
While talking with CNN host John Berman, Honig went through Trump lawyers' recent request to have an independent third party go through all the documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month to determine if any of them are covered by executive privilege.
Honig said that the request itself was not remarkable -- but that the Trump team's incompetence in trying to make it was.
"The problem is Trump's legal team just blew it," he said. "The filing is a mess. Procedurally, the lawyering was so bad it was hard to look at, it made my teeth hurt."
READ MORE: Could Donald Trump’s Big Lie end up being good for democracy?
Honig then explained how this wasn't just his personal opinion alone, as the judge who reviewed the filing threw it back in the Trump lawyers' faces.
"The judge... rejected it!" he said. "She basically said why now, this motion is coming too early, why me, why not the other judge and what exactly do you want? I think they were fairly clear about what they wanted. The judge said, 'Go back to the drawing board, do it right this time, file by Friday.'"
Watch the video below or at this link.
Elie Honig dumps on Trump's attorneys over their legal stumbles www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
California ruled Thursday that all new cars sold in America's most populous state must be zero emission from 2035, in what was billed as a nation-leading step to slash the pollutants that cause global warming.
The widely touted move has been hailed by environmentalists, who hope it will prod other parts of the United States to quicken the adoption of electric vehicles.
The rules demand an ever-increasing percentage of new cars sold to California's 40 million inhabitants produce no tailpipe pollutants, until their total ban in 13 years' time.
"The timeline is ambitious but achievable: by the time a child born this year is ready to enter middle school, only zero-emission vehicles or a limited number of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) will be offered for sale new in California," the California Air Resources Board said.
The board, which was tasked with finding a way to implement Governor Gavin Newsom's order to transition the state's automotive sector, said the health benefits would be significant.
"By 2037, the regulation delivers a 25 percent reduction in smog-causing pollution from light-duty vehicles.
"This benefits all Californians but especially the state's most environmentally and economically burdened communities along freeways and other heavily traveled thoroughfares."
From 2026 through 2040 the regulation is expected to result in 1,290 fewer cardiopulmonary deaths, 460 fewer hospital admissions for cardiovascular or respiratory illness, and 650 fewer emergency room visits for asthma, it said.
Popularity
California already accounts for the lion's share of electric vehicles in the United States, with 1.13 million of them on the state's roads -- 43 percent of the nation's total.
Their popularity has mushroomed in the years since they were seen as little more than novelty golf carts for tree-huggers content to drive no more than a few dozen miles (kilometers).
Ten years ago only two percent of new cars sold in the state were electric; that figure is now 16 percent, and Teslas and other premium offerings with a range of hundreds of miles are a common sight on roads around Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Still, the vehicles remain more expensive than their fossil fuel-powered equivalents and critics say only federal subsidies of up to $7,500 make them viable for many buyers.
But supporters say the incentives are necessary short-term supports that will fade away as increased adoption boosts economies of scale and drives down prices.
As the biggest auto market in the United States, one manufacturers cannot ignore, California has an outsized influence in effectively setting national standards.
Thursday's ruling comes on the heels of a climate law signed last week by US President Joe Biden, which sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives for clean energy programs.
Biden and his Democratic Party are rushing to make up climate policy ground they feel was lost under former president Donald Trump, who yanked the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord and reversed what many environmentalists viewed as already-weak progress in reducing the fossil fuel emissions that drive global warming.
Newsom, a leading light in the Democratic Party, who is rumored to have presidential ambitions, welcomed the ruling.
'Groundbreaking'
"California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading... roadmap to reducing dangerous carbon emissions and moving away from fossil fuels," he said.
The reduction in the number of petrol and diesel-powered cars on the roads is equivalent to "915 million oil barrels' worth of emissions that won't pollute our communities."
"With the historic $10 billion we're investing to accelerate the transition... we're making it easier and cheaper for all Californians to purchase electric cars."
In recent years jurisdictions around the world, notably in Europe, have set their sights on the polluting automobile sector.
Norway is aiming to have all new cars produce zero tailpipe emissions by 2025.
The UK, Singapore and Israel are eyeing 2030, while the European Union wants to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.
Human-caused global warming has already raised average temperatures around the planet, affecting weather patterns and worsening natural hazards like wildfires and storms.
Scientists say dramatic action is required to limit the damage, and point to curbing emissions from fossil fuels as key to the battle.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
Abortion became illegal in three more US states on Thursday, further restricting access to elective terminations for millions of women despite some signs of popular and judicial pushback.
Two months after the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, nearly 21 million women have already lost access to the procedure in their home states, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.
And with Idaho, Tennessee and Texas joining 10 other Republican-controlled states on Thursday in implementing near-total bans on abortion, that number is set to rise. Another dozen states are expected to follow suit with their own restrictions.
The laws in Idaho, Tennessee and Texas were "triggered" after the Supreme Court on June 24 overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v. Wade" decision enshrining a woman's right to an abortion and allowed states to set their own laws.
In Texas, under the new law, doctors could face life in prison and a fine of no less than $100,000 for performing an abortion. Texas and Tennessee make no exceptions for rape or incest, though Idaho does.
State restrictions range from total bans on elective abortions to bans after six weeks, when many women do not even know they are pregnant. Many women have already been forced to travel hundreds of miles to obtain the procedure in other states.
Democratic President Joe Biden condemned the ruling by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court and has pledged to do everything within his power to ensure access to abortion.
The Biden administration notched up a narrow victory in Idaho on Wednesday when a judge ruled that federal law requires doctors to provide abortions to women suffering medical emergencies at hospitals that receive Medicare funding from the government.
In an illustration of the complicated legal landscape, however, a judge in Texas, an appointee of Republican Donald Trump, issued a contrary ruling in a similar case, setting the stage for further court battles.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre welcomed the outcome in Idaho but called the Texas ruling a "devastating decision for women in that state, who can now be denied the same life-saving care."
Besides battling in the courts, Democrats are hoping abortion will be a galvanizing issue for their candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.
US voters will decide control of Congress in November, with all 435 House seats up for grabs, as well as 35 of the 100 Senate seats and the governor's mansion in 36 out of 50 states.
'Health care is on the ballot'
"More women today are living with fewer freedoms thanks to Republicans' relentless war to ban abortion in their states," Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison said.
"Make no mistake: No matter what state you live in, reproductive health care is on the ballot this November, and GOP candidates will be held accountable for their extreme anti-choice agenda," Harrison said.
A Democratic candidate notched up a victory in a special election in New York on Tuesday seen as a bellwether of the public mood on abortion ahead of November's midterms.
According to political data firm Target Smart, women have been outpacing men in new voter registrations in numerous states.
In a Pew Research Center poll, 56 percent of registered voters said the abortion issue will be very important in their midterm vote, up from 43 percent in March.
Abortion rights advocates also recently celebrated a victory in a referendum in Kansas that would have removed the right to the procedure from the constitution of the conservative midwestern state.
The state is a Republican stronghold, but Kansans, by a 59 to 41 percent margin amid unusually heavy turnout, rejected the amendment that would have scrapped language in the state constitution guaranteeing the right to abortion.
Planned Parenthood, which lobbies for abortion access and plans to reportedly spend $50 million on the midterms, called the Kansas vote "a clear warning to anti-abortion politicians."
While some two dozen Republican-led states are restricting access to abortion, a number of Democratic-controlled states, including giants California and New York, are putting protections in place.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}