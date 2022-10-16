Thousands take to the streets of Paris to protest soaring prices

By Lucien Libert and Stéphane Mahe PARIS (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to protest against soaring prices as weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries spurred demands for a general strike. The leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside this year's Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Annie Ernaux. He called a general strike for Tuesday. "You're going to live a week like no other, we are the ones who started it with this march," he told the crowd. Melenchon followed the footsteps of four u...
Morning Joe suggests possible reason behind Trump's 'ominous' threat aimed at U.S. Jews
October 17, 2022
Early on Monday the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" attempted to puzzle out why Donald Trump launched what appears to have been an unprovoked -- and widely criticized -- attack on American Jews that ended with the former president warning they need to "get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!"
Speaking with "Morning Joe" regular Jonathan Lemire, co-host Joe Scarborough asked him if anyone close to the ex-president has any idea what was behind the post on Truth Social that set off a firestorm and was criticized by liberals and conservatives alike.
'No one knows," LeMire admitted before adding, "It seems to have come out of nowhere, this rant from the former president over the weekend. But he has danced very dangerous to anti-semitic remarks before, a couple moments during the campaign."
"His defense would be my daughter is married to someone who is Jewish, Jared Kushner, therefore i can't be anti-semitic," he added. "But this is repulsive stuff, and it was widely condemned, not just by the usual Democrats, there were conservatives who spoke out against this, obviously the Anti-Defamation League and other groups worried about what this could yield -- we haven't gotten anything else from the Trump camp on this."
"Well, and again, I mean, even the fine line, Jews need to basically 'get their act together before it's too late,' is obviously deeply disturbing because it's not sending a dog whistle -- it's an out and out threat" Scarborough interjected.
"The thing is,there were some observers that said, as always, it's not about Jews in Israel, it's not about Jews in America, it's always about Donald Trump," he continued. He's still smarting by the fact that over three out of four Jews in America voted for Joe Biden, so there are people close to him that suggest that still rankles him that he got beaten so badly among Jewish voters in America."
He then added, "But to do that, and say basically they better get their act together before it's too late, sounds ominous. It sounds ominous like saying that [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell has a quote 'death wish'."
Russian kamikaze drones strike Kyiv in attack of 'desperation'
October 17, 2022
Russian-launched "kamikaze drones" attacked Kyiv early Monday, the Ukrainian presidency said, describing the strikes as an act of desperation nearly eight months into a war that has claimed thousands of lives.
Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv shortly before the first explosion at around 6:35 am (0335), followed by sirens across most of the country.
"The capital was attacked by kamikaze drones," the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media.
"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he added.
"We need more air defense systems and as soon as possible. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy."
The attacks come exactly a week after Russia unleashed a massive wave of missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and cities across the country.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the drone attack had caused a fire and damaged several buildings in the central Shevchenkivsky district and warned residents to take shelter.
"Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the spot," he said on Telegram.
"We are clarifying the information about the casualties."
The mayor also posted a picture of what he said was the charred wreckage of one of the kamikaze drones, loitering munitions that can hover while waiting for a target to attack.
'Iranian drones'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian cities, although Tehran denies supplying Russia with weapons for the war.
On October 10, Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv and other cities in the biggest wave of strikes in months.
The attacks killed at least 19 people, wounded 105 others and sparked an international outcry.
Moscow carried out further strikes on October 11, though on a smaller scale, striking energy installations in western Ukraine far from the front.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
Putin on Friday had expressed satisfaction and said there was no need for further massive strikes on Ukraine "for now".
The Russian president also claimed Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats.
In southern Ukraine, Kyiv's troops have been pushing closer and closer to Kherson, the main city in the region of the same name just north of Crimea.
Kherson is one of four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed, and the city of Kherson was the first major city to fall after the Kremlin launched its invasion.
Washington on Friday announced fresh military assistance for Kyiv "in the wake of Russia's brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine".
The new $725 million package included more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
It brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine to $17.6 billion since the Russian invasion on February 24.
© 2022 AFP
Turbulent times for Truss as Tories plot mutiny against UK leader
October 17, 2022
When Liz Truss was running to lead Britain this summer, an ally predicted her first weeks in office would be turbulent.
But few were prepared for the scale of the sound and fury – least of all Truss herself.
In just six weeks, the prime minister’s libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her Treasury chief.
Now Truss faces a mutiny inside the governing Conservative Party that leaves her leadership hanging by a thread.
Conservative lawmaker Robert Halfon fumed on Sunday that the last few weeks had brought “one horror story after another.”
“The government has looked like libertarian jihadists and treated the whole country as kind of laboratory mice on which to carry out ultra, ultra free-market experiments,” he told Sky News.
It’s not as if the party wasn’t warned. During the summertime contest to lead the Conservatives, Truss called herself a disruptor who would challenge economic “orthodoxy.”
She promised she would cut taxes and slash red tape, and would spur Britain's sluggish economy to grow.
Her rival, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, argued that immediate tax cuts would be reckless amid the economic shockwaves from the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
The 172,000 Conservative Party members -– who are largely older and affluent -- preferred Truss’ boosterish vision. She won 57% of members’ votes to become leader of the governing party on Sept. 5.
The next day, she was appointed prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II in one of the monarch’s final acts before her death on Sept. 8.
Truss 'meant what she said' about economic plan
Truss’ first days in office were overshadowed by a period of national mourning for the queen. Then on Sept. 23, Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng announced the economic plan he and Truss had drawn up.
It included 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts -– including an income tax reduction for the highest earners — without an accompanying assessment of how the government would pay for them.
Truss was doing what she and allies said she would. Libertarian think-tank chief Mark Littlewood predicted during the summer there would be “fireworks” as the new prime minister pushed for economic reform at “absolutely breakneck speed.”
Still, the scale of the announcement took financial markets, and political experts, by surprise.
“Many of us, wrongly, expected her to pivot after she won the leadership contest in the way many presidents do after winning the primaries,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London. “But she didn’t do that. She actually meant what she said.”
The pound plunged to a record low against the US dollar and the cost of government borrowing soared.
The Bank of England was forced to step in to buy government bonds and prevent the financial crisis from spreading to the wider economy.
The central bank also warned that interest rates will have to rise even faster than expected to curb inflation that is running at around 10%, leaving millions of homeowners facing big increases in mortgage payments.
'Unforced errors'
Jill Rutter, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government think tank, said Truss and Kwarteng made a series of “unforced errors” with their economic package.
“They shouldn’t have made their contempt for economic institutions quite so clear," she said. "I think they could have listened to advice. And I think one of the things that they got very wrong was to announce one part of the package, the tax cuts … without the spending side of the equation.”
As the negative reaction grew, Truss began to abandon bits of the package in a bid to reassure her party and the markets. The tax cut for top earners was ditched in the middle of the Conservative Party’s annual conference in early October as the party rebelled.
It wasn’t enough. On Friday, Truss fired Kwarteng and replaced her longtime friend and ally with Jeremy Hunt, who served as health secretary and foreign secretary in the Conservative governments of David Cameron and Theresa May.
At a brief, downbeat news conference, the prime minister acknowledged that “parts of our mini budget went further and faster than markets were expecting.”
She reversed a planned cut in corporation tax, another pillar of her economic plan, to “reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.”
Truss is still prime minister in name, but power in government has shifted to Hunt, who has signaled he plans to rip up much of her remaining economic plan when he makes a medium-term budget statement on Oct. 31.
He has said tax increases and public spending cuts will be needed to restore the government’s fiscal credibility.
Still, Hunt insisted Sunday: “The prime minister’s in charge.”
“She’s listened. She’s changed. She’s been willing to do that most difficult thing in politics, which is to change tack,” Hunt told the BBC.
The Conservative Party still commands a large majority in Parliament, and – in theory – has two years until a national election must be held. Polls suggest an election would be a wipeout for the Tories, with the Labour Party winning a big majority.
Conservative lawmakers are agonizing about whether to try to replace their leader for a second time this year.
In July, the party forced out Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led them to victory in 2019, when serial ethics scandals ensnared his administration.
Now many of them have buyer’s remorse about his replacement.
Under party rules, Truss is safe from a leadership challenge for a year, but some Conservative legislators believe she can be forced to resign if the party can agree on a successor.
Defeated rival Sunak, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace are among the names being mentioned as potential replacements. Johnson, who remains a lawmaker, still has supporters, too.
Junior Treasury minister Andrew Griffith argued Sunday that Truss should be given a chance to try to restore order.
“This is a time when we need stability,” he told Sky News. “People at home are just tearing their hair out at the level of uncertainty. What they want to see is a competent government getting on with (the) job.”
(AP)
