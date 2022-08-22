Three Arkansas law enforcement officers taken off duty after violent arrest caught on camera

A 16- year-old Atlanta girl was fatally shot inside a downtown hotel room Saturday morning, bringing Atlanta’ s homicide count to the highest number it’ s been in more than two decades following. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
Two Arkansas sheriff’s deputies and a local police officer were filmed brutalizing a man accused of threatening a gas station clerk, according to the Arkansas State Police. Two deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have been suspended and an officer from the Mulberry Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, their respective agencies confirmed Sunday. Video posted on TikTok shows the three officers kneeling on the man, who is lying on the cement, and punching him repeatedly in the head. The officers can be heard ordering a woman, who is not seen on camera, to “bac...
Political operative Dick Morris claimed on Newsmax's Saturday Report that the Democratic Party is abusing the American legal apparatus to prevent former President Donald Trump from seeking reelection in 2024.
Morris, who worked in the administrations of Trump and ex-President Bill Clinton, claimed the Democratic Party is upset about him having “incited a revolution" on January 6th, 2021.
There is no evidence to support Morris’ claim that anything was done illegally by the FBI or any government agencies involved. Prior to the search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department investigated and attempted to negotiate for the return of the removed documents. The DOJ initiated the search warrant only after a Trump lawyer falsely signed a statement saying that all classified materials had been returned even though the search evidently retrieved documents.
Morris went on to say in the Newsmax interview that he believes the more resistance Trump faces, the stronger he will become.
"Trump derives energy from people who oppose him," Morris said. "And it fuels him. It orients him. He feels righteous. He feels that he's correct and it energizes him. And these raids and this persecution of Donald Trump is something that won't deter him from running. It'll accelerate him to run.”
"I think we have to understand the point I make in my book, The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," Morris said. "Democrats have given up on the political process to keep Trump out of office. They've seen after primary, after primary, after primary, week after week, that Trump is winning everything; and they realized that they can't beat him in the Republican primary.
"They had tried to get [Republican Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis and others into the race, but they see that they're not going to get in because Trump has a lock on this nomination," Morris added. "So what they're trying to do is to knock him off the ballot through the courts. And the vehicle they've chosen is to indict him for sedition, which is the crime that he allegedly committed when they claim that he incited a revolution against the United States on January 6th. In fact, it would be the only unarmed revolution in history. It's preposterous to say that this out-of-control mob was somehow a revolutionary army."
According to a recent NBC News article, Trump thinks the Mar-a-Lago search will help him in 2024. NBC reported an uptick in Trump’s fundraising, noting that his political committee last week took in $1 million a day on two separate days.
Trump’s Save America joint fundraising committee blasted out emails and text messages last week with dollar asks pegged to the search. To juice up the base, Trump's fundraising texts and emails accuse the FBI of quote “breaking into my home," even though agents had a search warrant.
Trump is pushing for the full, unredacted release of the affidavit that led to the search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago estate.
On Thursday, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said he may be willing to unseal portions of the document and ordered Justice Department officials to suggest redactions to the document by August 25th.
If released, Trump may attempt to use information from it to once again boost fundraising for his potential 2024 run.
NBC News sources say Trump revels in surveys showing him widening a lead over Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida in a potential 2024 Republican primary. An NBC News poll out Sunday shows Trump tightening his hold on Republicans.
DeSantis will find out who his November gubernatorial democratic opponent will be on Tuesday. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
A man fumbled with his gun while inside a Georgia Walmart, causing it to discharged and strike four people including himself -- with a single bullet. The man is now recovering from his injuries, WSB-TV reports.
Michael Walton, 29, was carrying the gun in his waistband unholstered when it began sliding down his leg, causing him to grab for it.
“The gun was in his waistband not holstered and loaded. The gun slipped down his leg, he attempted to grab it, and was somehow manipulating the weapon and discharged the firearm,” said Sgt. Akeem Turnbull with Lovejoy Police.
“One of the victims also got hit in the leg. The other one got hit in the back of the leg and the other one got some bruising. All of them were towards the lower portions of the bodies," Turnbull added.
The gunshot sparked panic inside the store. “There were people running... Another Walmart worker came up to me and said there is blood everywhere down there,” a woman who was inside the store told CBS46 News.
In a statement released to WSB-TV, Walmart said the "safety and well-being of our customers and associates is always a top priority."
All the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Appearing on CNN with host Abby Phillip, former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers claimed all of the former president's defenders who are floating excuses for Trump are making things worse for the former president, but Patel is dragging both Trump and himself down.
After sharing a clip of the former Trump appointee attempting to make the case that Trump could blanket declassify top secret documents and saying the real culprits are the federal workers who shipped the boxes to Florida, Rodgers said his explanation was nonsensical.
"Even if that were the case, would that be a defense?" host Phillip asked.
"It's not," the Columbia Law school lecturer said dismissively. "I mean now, Abby, we're saying basically that if you steal a household full of stuff and hire movers to move it to a different house, they're guilty."
"This is all just silliness. frankly," she continued. "If I could offer a free piece of legal advice to Mr. Patel: he is implicated in this as a negotiator for the former president with the National Archives. So to the extent that the government ultimately finds that the National Archives were lied to and that all of this was part of a potential crime, Mr. Patel might be implicated."
'If I were him, I would stay quiet, and again, if you say anything it's just wait and see what comes out, the presumption of innocence, et cetera," she suggested.