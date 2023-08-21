Three children cling to life after Brooklyn apartment fire; 10 smoke-eaters injured in separate blaze

But The Daily Beast reported that surveillance by drone could violate criminal trespassing laws in Louisiana and other states.

On Monday, Lindell ensured his supporters that his plan could go forward without using drones.

"I wanna take away all the rumors that were started all around the country," the pillow executive and election conspiracist explained to podcaster Charlie Kirk. "These are not drones, everybody. We brought it in on a drone just for effect and to make it kind of cool, bringing it in all the excitement."

"The drones have nothing to do with it," he added. "So it is legal, believe me, we've had our legal team on this for over a year. And it's just, it's like radio waves are capturing it."

Lindell has not explained how a device connecting to a router proves election fraud.

Watch the video from Real America's Voice below or at this link.