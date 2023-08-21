Three children cling to life after Brooklyn apartment fire; 10 smoke-eaters injured in separate blaze

A five alarm fire that started inside of 106 Lee Avenue spread to several other businesses in Brooklyn on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Two infernos raged across Brooklyn on Sunday, one of them leaving three children clinging to life after their parents left them unsupervised inside an 11th-floor apartment, authorities said. The first fire broke out inside the Van Dyke Houses on Livonia Ave. near Powell St. in Brownsville around 11 a.m., according to FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens. Firefighters entered the smoldering unit to discover the unconscious bodies of children ages 8, 5 and 4, Hodgens said. Rescuers had to crawl through the smoke-filled apartment to extract the injured kids and immediately attempted t...