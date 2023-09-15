Three defendants acquitted of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

(Reuters) - The last three men to face charges in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were acquitted on Friday in a trial in state court on terrorism and firearms charges. Eric Molitor and brothers William and Michael Null each faced one count of providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. An Antrim County jury found the men not guilty after deliberating for about a day following a two-week trial. The three men were the last of more than a dozen men to face federal and state charges in the kidnappi...