'Thug-like behavior': Legal expert says attacks on election workers will sway Trump jurors

Former President Donald Trump's allies engaged in "thug-like behavior" that will cost them dearly when it comes time for a jury to weigh the evidence at trial in the Georgia elections case, said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on MSNBC Thursday.

Katyal's analysis came during a discussion of the smear campaign from the Trump world against Georgia mother-and-daughter election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who saw multiple Trump allies try to track them down and harass them into admitting to conspiracy theories that they engaged in ballot-stuffing in Atlanta.

"Just to correct, [Freeman's call to police] was after the pastor [Stephen Lee] tried to get in touch with her, then goes back to his fellow gang members and essentially says, she doesn't want to talk to me because she's afraid to talk to a white man, you do it," said anchor Joy Reid. "So a gentleman who is another one of the indicted people ... who is the head of Black Voices for Trump, he gets involved ... and that's why she's now calling 911."

In essence, she continued, "this is a classic, you know, basically intimidation campaign, Neal."

"That's 100 percent right," agreed Katyal. "And you know, the quiet dignity of Ruby Freeman in response to this thug-like behavior, you know, it's just — it's very moving to me."

"I do think that as this case goes towards trial, that type of story is going to resonate in the minds of the jurors," Katyal continued. "It's one thing — we have talked about all sorts of big crimes Trump and his henchmen committed like the fake electors plots and things like that, but this episode is such a powerful microcosm of what Trump was doing. It's such a human story, anyone can wrap their mind around it. So I do suspect that it will play a big role in the trial to come."

