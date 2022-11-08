Tiffany Trump set to get married at her father’s famous resort

Hill says Murray's accusation of assault is false.

Murray told The Dallas Morning News that he left the building but came back to retrieve his sunglasses when Hill walked over, pushed him, and then slapped him.

IN OTHER NEWS: Former GOP chair Michael Steele: Democrats are 'inept,' media are 'hypocrites and liars'

"Murray reported the alleged assault to the Collin County sheriff’s office and was served with contempt papers while filling out a police report, he said. Murray said Hill cursed at and antagonized him while he was on the phone with 911," reported The Dallas Morning News. "Officials from the sheriff’s office said in an email Tuesday morning that authorities received a complaint from a citizen who said they were assaulted in the McKinney administration building following the meeting. The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers."

Read the full report over at The Dallas Morning News.