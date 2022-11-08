Tiffany Trump set to get married at her father’s famous resort

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
She’s ready. Almost. Tiffany Trump is set to walk down the aisle Saturday night and by the looks of it, the celebrations have already begun. The 29-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump has already had not one but two bridal showers before the big day. Trump got together with agaggle of galpals in the Keys late last month, reports UsWeekly. And on Sunday, yet another fancy South Florida bash. The girly outdoor party (location unknown) was attended by a bunch of close family members, including mom Marla Maples, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, and half sister Ivanka. “Back...