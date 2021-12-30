Tiger shot in Florida zoo after it grabs man by the arm

On Thursday, CBS News reported that a zoo in Naples, Florida was forced to fatally shoot a Malayan tiger named Eko after it grabbed a cleaner by the arm and started dragging him.

"The man, who is in his twenties, was airlifted to a hospital and was in serious condition, reports CBS Fort Meyers, Florida affiliate WINK-TV," said CBS. "The Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens says it was closed for the day when the man, who works for a third-party cleaning service, 'entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure. The cleaning company is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures.'"

The cleaner was reportedly either petting or feeding Eko, neither of which he was safely authorized to do.

"The zoo said early reports were that Eko grabbed the man's arm 'and pulled it into the enclosure' after the man 'traversed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the fencing' of the enclosure,'" said the report. "Deputies were called 6:26 p.m. The first one 'kicked the enclosure and tried to get the tiger to release the man's arm from its mouth but the deputy was forced to shoot the animal,' the zoo said."

Malayan tigers are critically endangered, and it is estimated that only 200 members of the subspecies are left in the wild.

Such zoo attacks are rare but often receive nationwide attention. One of the most famous cases in recent years, in 2016, was Harambe, a Western lowland gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo who had to be shot after he started dragging around a three-year-old who had fallen into the enclosure.