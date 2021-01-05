GOP's Tim Scott refuses to join Republicans who won't recognize Biden's win: 'That it is not going to happen'

As the number of Republicans who say they'll refuse to certify Joe Biden's election win grows, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina says he won't be one of them.

According to Axios, Scott has joined other Republican senators who are standing against President Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Mike Lee (R-UT).

"As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors," Scott says in a draft copy of his statement obtained by Axios.

"Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud. Importantly, I disagree with their method both in principle and in practice. For their theory to work, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than Joe Biden. That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day," his statement continued.