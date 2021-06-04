'Time to crank up that pathetic blog again': Trump brutally taunted after Facebook extends ban

The announcement by Facebook that Donald Trump's ban from their platform -- as well as Instagram -- would extend out for at least two more years was greeted with joy on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Adding to the celebration was the fact that the announcement came just after the one-term president had pulled the plug on his blog, reportedly because nobody was reading it.

According to Facebook, "Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year."

Trump later lashed out at Facebook, calling the ban an "insult."

News that Trump wasn't making a return to social media set off a round of gleeful trolling on the ex-president because it means, as some critics noted, it would also hinder his ability to raise money should he choose to run again -- or just to rip off his supporters.

You can read some of the more brutal comments below:






























































































