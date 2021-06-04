'Time to crank up that pathetic blog again': Trump brutally taunted after Facebook extends ban

The announcement by Facebook that Donald Trump's ban from their platform -- as well as Instagram -- would extend out for at least two more years was greeted with joy on Twitter Friday afternoon.
Adding to the celebration was the fact that the announcement came just after the one-term president had pulled the plug on his blog, reportedly because nobody was reading it.
According to Facebook, "Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year."
Trump later lashed out at Facebook, calling the ban an "insult."
News that Trump wasn't making a return to social media set off a round of gleeful trolling on the ex-president because it means, as some critics noted, it would also hinder his ability to raise money should he choose to run again -- or just to rip off his supporters.
You can read some of the more brutal comments below:
@ajplus Or u can just ban him forever and pretend like he doesn't exist like the rest of earth is trying to do— Wilf Lukas (@Wilf Lukas) 1622826716.0
Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram for 2 years. He will now staple photos of his food and ramblings to Eric… https://t.co/AR7V7qtqha— 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@💀DeathMetalViking💀) 1622825403.0
Trump will be banned on Facebook thru 2022 midterms. And failed blog. Now he will depend on his passenger pigeons i… https://t.co/Sb4ZWcMLqU— ClockOutWars (@ClockOutWars) 1622827287.0
Facebook rejects Trump,...time to fire up the ol' 29 day old blog again !— THE TAO OF NOW (@THE TAO OF NOW) 1622828182.0
Trump's been banned from Facebook for two years and his blog was a dud, so Lindsey Graham is allowing him to make g… https://t.co/3X1Cx1ql5g— Paul Rudnick (@Paul Rudnick) 1622828665.0
📌BREAKING: Time to crank up that pathetic blog again ... #Facebook https://t.co/QwT1EDYevq— D. Earl Stephens ✍️ (@D. Earl Stephens ✍️) 1622826035.0
@BaronBlitz https://t.co/j5lpd7PkD8— Leslie_Kn0pe_is_PissedOff (@Leslie_Kn0pe_is_PissedOff) 1622827381.0
🤣🤣🤣 The failed South Florida Blogger has been suspended from Facebook and Instagram for 2 years! 🤣🤣🤣 I can’t stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣 #TrumpBanned— Mariella Morales (@Mariella Morales) 1622825071.0
Not only did trump LOSE the presidency to the guy who he accused of hiding in his basement, but said basement guy s… https://t.co/TGRzx9PZQ6— V. Chandra. (@V. Chandra.) 1622827031.0
Looks like Lumpy is having a bad day. #TrumpIsNotWell #TrumpBanned #mepolitics https://t.co/XXeaSs6ZgW— P W vaccinated! (@P W vaccinated!) 1622827710.0
Trump banned for two years is a total victory. In two years he is going to be an incoherent babbling mess, in pris… https://t.co/uZ6SXkb8sR— My Pup Says: GOP want the USA to become FASCISTS (@My Pup Says: GOP want the USA to become FASCISTS) 1622826268.0
#TrumpBanned #Delicious https://t.co/M1dPdTcx3R https://t.co/xw0PBIplzn— Storm Faerywolf (@Storm Faerywolf) 1622828699.0
Guess who is still on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media #TrumpBanned https://t.co/XDUqdzY0aI— Dotunde (@Dotunde) 1622827011.0
Trump banned from Facebook for 2 years. 🎵 Turn out the lights. The party's over...— Keith M. (@Keith M.) 1622826219.0
Trump banned for 2 years from Facebook the same week his comically pathetic bullletin board gets taken down. https://t.co/tkfdB1PsnH— S (@S) 1622825646.0
BREAKING NEWS Trump now has a MySpace account. He’s also sending telegrams smoke signals and pigeons with notes str… https://t.co/TvNIiJBaPF— sarand420 (@sarand420) 1622828453.0
@BeschlossDC He would be raging about this on his blog, if he had not banned himself from posting on his blog.— Allwftopic (@Allwftopic) 1622828286.0
A reminder of how the first amendment works, in honor of #TrumpBanned 1A prevents the government from prosecuting… https://t.co/aexTjYZ2hL— Breeze12357 (@Breeze12357) 1622828278.0