'Time to turn the page': Primetime Fox News host admits 'exhausted' Americans may finally be done with Trump
Laura Ingraham speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, acknowledged Americans might be willing to move on to a fresh candidate, positing that another Republican may fare better in 2024.

The television anchor made her remarks during a discussion with podcaster Lisa Boothe. Appearing on Boothe's show, she remarked that it may be time “to turn the page.”

“Donald Trump’s been a friend of mine for 25 years, and I’m always very open about this on my show," Ingraham remarked. "But, you know we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants.”

“The country I think is so exhausted," she added. "They’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.”

The veteran Fox News host also said that some Republicans are unhappy with Trump's positions.

“The other problem is that it’s really not about Trump, right, this is about the views that Trump now brought to the floor for the Republican Party,” Ingraham said.

“They don’t like his views, they don’t like the fact that he called out the military for their failures, that he wanted us to pull out of Iraq and Afghanistan," she added. "That he wanted to treat China and our trade relationship with China in a much — it was smarter, but much different way than the globalists preferred. And they certainly didn’t like the fact that he sent all those illegal immigrants back to Mexico with that Remain in Mexico.”

Ingraham's remarks come on the heels of an FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property for classified records. Trump has been critical of the search.

"This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Third World!"

