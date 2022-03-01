Timeline: The events leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Here is a timeline of Ukraine's fraught relationship with Moscow since it won independence in 1991 and the events that led to the current conflict. 1991: Shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine declares independence from Moscow. 2004: Pro-Russian candidate Viktor Yanukovich is declared president but allegations of vote-rigging trigger protests, known as the Orange Revolution, forcing a re-run of the vote. Pro-Western former prime minister, Viktor Yushchenko, is elected president. 2005: Yushchenko takes power ...
A father shot dead three of his own children Monday before turning the gun on himself in a US church, police said.
A fifth person also died in the shooting in Sacramento, California, though it was not clear if that person was related to what police said was a domestic incident.
"The suspect in this case, who ended up killing himself, had a restraining order out against him by his estranged wife, the mother of the three children victims," Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told NBC Bay Area.
All three children who died were under the age of 15, police said. Local reports said they were three girls aged 9, 10 and 13.
Jones said the children had gone to The Church of Sacramento, in the Arden Arcade area of the city, for a supervised visit with their father.
Local media reported that authorities thought the fifth victim, whose identity was still unknown, was the person overseeing the visit.
"At 5:07 this afternoon, we received a call that there was a shooting inside the church," Sergeant Rod Grassmann of Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told reporters.
"This is as far as I can see, at this point, a domestic violence-related sort of incident," he said.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else involved in the shooting.
California Governor Gavin Newsom called the murders "senseless" in a Twitter posting.
"Another senseless act of gun violence in America –- this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside," he said.
"Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities."
Mass killings involving firearms are a distressingly common occurrence in the United States.
Lax gun laws and an insistence on the right to bear arms have repeatedly stymied attempts to clamp down on the number of weapons in circulation, despite greater controls being favored by the majority of Americans.
Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa is putting one of his Basquiat artworks up for sale, an auction house has said, hoping for around $13 million profit on the piece.
The 16-foot-wide "Untitled" 1982 by Jean-Michel Basquiat will be sold on May 18 for an estimated price of around $70 million, auction house Phillips said in a statement on Monday in New York.
That would make Maezawa a tidy profit on the artwork, which he purchased in 2016 for $57.3 million.
The mega-rich founder of Japan's largest online fashion mall said in the statement that the past six years of owning the painting were "a great pleasure".
But art "should be shared so that it can be a part of everyone's lives," he added.
Ahead of its sale, the massive artwork will go on international tour, being displayed in London, Los Angeles and Taipei, the statement said.
Maezawa, who in 2017 set a new auction record for Basquiat works when he paid $110.5 million for another painting by the 20th century giant, also said he plans to create a new museum to exhibit his collection.
He founded the Contemporary Art Foundation in Tokyo and was on the 2017 list of "Top 200 Collectors" by the ARTnews magazine based in New York.
He has been in the headlines more recently for becoming the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station with Russia's space agency.
His odyssey is believed to have cost around 10 billion yen ($87 million), and he plans to follow it up with a trip around the Moon organized by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Know your onions: US customs find $3 million of meth disguised as veg
March 01, 2022
Smugglers disguised $3 million of methamphetamine as onions and tried to get the drugs into the United States in a shipment of vegetables, customs officers said.
A trailer loaded with the pungent bulbs was stopped as it crossed from Mexico when a drug dog was alerted by a strange smell.
In among the tens of thousands of regular onions, border agents found almost 1,200 packages of methamphetamine, shaped into small globes with a white covering and apparently intended to look like the vegetable.
"This was not only a clever attempt to try and smuggle in narcotics, one I haven’t seen before, but also time consuming to wrap narcotics into these small packages, designed to look like onions," said Sidney Aki of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in San Diego.
"While we have certainly seen narcotics in produce before, it’s unusual for us to see this level of detail in the concealment," he added.
The CBP say the 1,336 pounds (600 kilograms) of methamphetamine that they discovered in last week's operation would have had a street value of $2.9 million.
News of the onion bust came as the CBP revealed they had intercepted four pounds (two kilograms) of marijuana hidden inside boxes of Lucky Charms cereals that were headed from Kentucky to Britain.
