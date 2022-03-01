Timeline: The events leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Here is a timeline of Ukraine's fraught relationship with Moscow since it won independence in 1991 and the events that led to the current conflict. 1991: Shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine declares independence from Moscow. 2004: Pro-Russian candidate Viktor Yanukovich is declared president but allegations of vote-rigging trigger protests, known as the Orange Revolution, forcing a re-run of the vote. Pro-Western former prime minister, Viktor Yushchenko, is elected president. 2005: Yushchenko takes power ...