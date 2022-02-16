'An insult': Voting expert trashes MAGA-loving Colorado clerk running for top elections role

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," David Becker, founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research and one of the nation's top experts on elections, tore into disgraced Mesa County, Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a far-right conspiracy theorist and ally of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who just announced her candidacy for Colorado Secretary of State despite being under criminal investigation for tampering with elections equipment.

"Can you believe Peters could end up in charge of an entire state's election system?" asked anchor Erin Burnett.

"Well, I like to think that's very unlikely," said Becker. "She is under investigation for giving unauthorized access to highly secure, highly sensitive voting technology. She's also under investigation for obstruction of justice, for objecting to a warrant for perhaps illicitly recording a court proceeding that she denied recording. I mean, there's a variety of problems, and she was removed for very good cause from her duties in Mesa County, Colorado. The Democratic Secretary of State worked with Republicans throughout the state. They have put other Republicans with a lot of election administration experience, including the former Republican Secretary of State, who the current Democratic Secretary of State defeated in the 2018 election — they're now overseeing elections in that county."

"But this is part and parcel of what we're seeing throughout the country," added Becker. "States like Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, they're individuals who are running to take charge of elections on the platform of giving their preferred candidate an advantage, rather than what most election officials feel. I worked with them for almost 25 years now, they would consider that an insult."



