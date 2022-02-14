GOPer Tina Peters runs to be Colorado's top election official despite allegations of machine tampering
A Colorado county clerk who has been accused of tampering with election equipment announced on Monday that she will run to be the state's top election official.

During an interview on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters (R) revealed her intentions to run for Colorado secretary of state.

"I won't quit because truth matters," Peters told Bannon. "I'm standing against nationalized elections and this one-party rule."

Peters has suggested that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because Democrats cheated by manipulating voting machines.

A grand jury is reportedly considering charges against Peters for allegedly tampering with election systems equipment in her county.

Peters was also arrested earlier this month in an unrelated case after she was seen on video attempting to kick a law enforcement officer who was serving a warrant. The warrant authorized the officer to seize Peters's iPad after she was accused of illegally recording a court hearing.

"We've got just a few months to right this ship otherwise we're in trouble," Peters explained to Bannon. "I'll work hard for you guys."

