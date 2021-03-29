‘Tina’ review: HBO documentary tells Tina Turner’s story once again, but fails to ask key question
Tina and Ikettes performing, January 1976, in "Tina." - Photograph by Courtesy of Rhonda Graam/HBO/TNS

There's a track on Tina Turner's 1989 album “Foreign Affair" called “Ask Me How I Feel" and it is a plea to be heard. To be seen. To be loved: “I'm waiting in the storm, ask me how I feel/ When things are going wrong, why don't you ask me how I feel?" It's a constant refrain. Ask me how I feel. Why don't you ask me how I feel? Turner didn't write the song. But those lyrics cut deep. Maybe deeper if you were abandoned as a child. Maybe even deeper if your husband abused and exploited you for 16 years before you finally escaped, rising like a phoenix from the ashes of everything he torched to be...

