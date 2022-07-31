Tokyo 2020 ex-board member got more payments from Olympic sponsor - media

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - A company run by a former Tokyo Olympic organiser received more than $1 million from Games sponsor AOKI Holdings Inc, on top of payments from the suit retailer being investigated by Tokyo prosecutors, Japanese media said. AOKI paid about 230 million yen ($1.7 million) to a subsidiary of advertising agency Dentsu in the fall of 2017, which was later transferred to a company run by Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee board, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday. Tens of millions of yen were then transferred to two sports organisati...