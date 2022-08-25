Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises above 180 - Taliban

KABUL (Reuters) - Flooding in Afghanistan this month killed more than 180 people, the Taliban said on Thursday, appealing to the international community for help. Flooding has wrought widespread devastation in central and eastern Afghan provinces in recent weeks, washing away thousands of houses and excacerbating the country's economic and humanitarian crisis. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan can't manage the floods alone, we ask the world, international organisations and Islamic countries to help us," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference. Mujahid said 182 people h...