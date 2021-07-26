'Traitor!' Tom Barrack is pelted with insults as he arrives at courthouse
Twitter/screen grab

Trump ally Tom Barrack faced angry protesters on Monday as he arrived to appear in court at the U.S. Eastern District of New York.

In a video captured by CBS News, protesters could be heard heckling Barrack while he was walking into the courthouse.

"It's our democracy!" one man yelled. "It's our democracy, not yours. Traitor!"

Another person noted that Barrack had been required to pay $250 million before being released on bail.

"$250 million is a lot of money," she said. "What do you think of that?"

"It's our democracy, you asshole!" the first protester shouted again.

Barrack was indicted last week for allegedly acting as an illegal foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.

Watch the video below.

