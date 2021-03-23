GOP lawmaker proposes bill making 'everyone' a militia member so government can't take their guns
(Shutterstock.com)

Sen. Tom Corbin (R-SC) has proposed that everyone over 17-years-old in his state become a member of a militia to ensure that the government can't ever seize their guns, the Moorseville Tribune reports.

Corbin's bill references South Carolina's constitution which allows the governor to call up an "unorganized militia" of any "able bodied male citizens" between ages 18 and 45. According to supporters of the bill, if everyone is a member of a militia, they will be protected by the 2nd Amendment since it calls for a "well regulated Militia."

"That would prevent the federal government from ever confiscating any of your weapons. Because at the end of the day, the federal government cannot disarm a standing army," said Corbin.

A Senate subcommittee approved the bill 2-1 on party lines, and it will move on to a full committee meeting Wednesday.

According to Democratic Sen. Kevin Johnson, the bill is a solution looking for a problem.

"Y'all, this country is crazy. We have homegrown terrorists. I'm sure those folks who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 probably felt they were members of some type of militia," Johnson said.