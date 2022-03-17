Tom Cotton is ‘pounding the pavement’ to line up GOP support in early presidential states: report

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is putting in the legwork in early nominating states ahead of the Republican Party's 2024 presidential primary, BuzzFeed News reported Wednesday.

"If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton," Politico reported. "Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say."

New Hampshire committee member Juliana Bergeron said Cotton has "really been pounding the pavement."

Iowa state party chair Jeff Kaufmann said the GOP senator has been "very strategic in where he's going."

Iowa GOP secretary Jane Lane said the senator comes off better in person.

“He’s much more personable than he comes across on TV,” Lane said. “And I was really impressed with his handshake. You can tell a lot by these people how they shake your hand.”

Read the full report.