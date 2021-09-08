Tomi Lahren slammed after claiming only ‘voter fraud’ will save Gavin Newsom from recall

California's recall election is set for Tuesday, September 14, when voters will decide to either keep Democrat Gavin Newsom as governor or replace him with someone else. Although some polls are showing that California voters, by double digits, want to keep Newsom, Democrats are leaving nothing to chance — and Vice President Kamala Harris has been in her home state campaigning to protect the governor.
Regardless, far-right pundit Tomi Lahren is claiming that the only way Newsom will survive the recall election is if widespread voter fraud occurs.
@justinbaragona Fox producers are knowingly allowing their network to be used to spread lies & foment violent extre… https://t.co/UYI4Ftsv9a— Joseph Robertson (@Joseph Robertson) 1631039168.0
During a long-winded rant on Fox News' "Outnumbered" this week, Lahren told other panelists — including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany — "Yes, Gavin Newsom has raised a whole lot of money from teachers unions and special interests and tech. But that money is not going to save him. The only thing that will save Gavin Newsom is voter fraud. So, as they say, stay woke. Pay attention to the voter fraud going on in California because it's going to have big consequences not only for that state, but for upcoming elections."When Lahren claimed that Newsom may steal the California recall election through widespread voter fraud — something there is no evidence of in that state — none of the other panelists challenged her. Some, including McEnany, smiled as though they were in agreement.
This suggests that conservative figures are growing increasingly comfortable promoting baseless allegations of voter fraud when Democrats win, even if such a result is entirely expected — such as in a gubernatorial race in deep-blue California.
The Republican contenders in the recall election include, among others, far-right radio host Larry Elder, former California State Assemblyman Ted Gaines and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. A Trafalgar Group poll released in early September found that 53% of respondents wanted to keep Newsom as governor compared to 43% who didn't.
Here are some responses to Lahren's comments:
@justinbaragona They are merely parroting back what their viewers think, providing the deplorables with their despe… https://t.co/toCaMiAvDb— Kurt Knispel (@Kurt Knispel) 1631033373.0
@justinbaragona @mehdirhasan So, if you can’t win, cry voter fraud (without provide any evidence of such fraud)…. Y… https://t.co/QgyR0VQS1w— sharief faraidooni (@sharief faraidooni) 1631038401.0