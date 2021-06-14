Trump-loving evangelical uncorks unhinged rant about Pride flags: 'Everyone must bow a knee to sexual gods'

Evangelical leader Tony Perkins, who infamously gave former President Donald Trump a "mulligan" for cheating on his wife with a porn star, went on an unhinged rant this week about the terror Christians feel when they see Pride flags.

Right Wing Watch reports that Perkins this week gave his followers advice this month for "surviving the rainbow onslaught" during Pride Month, when millions of Americans display rainbow flags as a show of support to the LGBTQ community.

"You can't turn on the television, shop for cereal or scroll through Facebook without being hit over the head with LGBT Pride!" he complained. "The world is upside down when American pride is something we should apologize for, but sexual perversion is the stuff of parades!"

Perkins then said that LGBTQ people were akin to a religious cult determined to convert all Americans by any means necessary.

"Pride is the new religion, and everyone must bow a knee to their sexual gods or face the left's fiery furnace!" he said.

Watch the video below.